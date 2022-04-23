'Kohli vs Kane is Supposed to be Fire vs Ice': Aakash Chopra Reflects on Two Batting Maestros' Recent Struggles

Former India opener Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on the Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson battle in the upcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad clash. The two modern-day maestros are going through rough patches in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Both players are nowhere near their best for their teams and have registered strings of low scorers.

Chopra is also surprised to see the recent struggles of Kohli and Williamson and said it was supposed to fire and ice but hinted it’s not anymore.

“Kohli vs Kane is supposed to be fire vs ice. But the fire is not burning while the ice is too cold. What is happening here?" Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

The two batting maestros will face each other on Saturday in the high-octane clash where both RCB and SRH will look to continue their winning momentum to move up on the points table.

Chopra talked about recent forms of RCB batters and said the young opener Anuj Rawat has to buckle up and perform at the big stage after getting regular chances. The southpaw has scored just one 50-plus score for RCB this season in 7 matches.

“Faf du Plessis was absolutely stellar in the last game. But Anuj Rawat has scored in only one match and Kohli in only two. But Shahbaz (Ahmed) and (Dinesh) Karthik have been pushing the team forward. Karthik is in great form," he added.

The former cricketer turned commentator also heaped huge praise on the RCB bowling attack which has performed as a collective unit in the past couple of matches.

“(Josh) Hazlewood has been outstanding. Harshal Patel is finding form and (Mohammed) Siraj rediscovering his rhythm is a beautiful thing. Then they have got Shahbaz, (Wanindu) Hasaranga and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) as well," he added.

Talking about SRH, Chopra said that the batting is a big concern for the Orange Army due to inconsistent performances from openers Abhishek Sharma and Williamson.

“Abhishek Sharma has not been consistent at the top. Batting is not consistent. Kane will have to score runs. Rahul Tripathi has been brilliant while Aiden Markram has been lifting them to wins. There is Nicholas Pooran as well, but no one after that. If their batting is challenged, they’ll get exposed," Chopra said.

