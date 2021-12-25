‘Kohli's Presser Created a Storm, Ganguly Too Got Dragged’: Ex-IND Batter Explains Dravid’s Role in Ongoing Saga

Virat Kohli’s sacking as ODI skipper, Sourav Ganguly’s explanation on the matter and then the former’s explosive press conference – these three incidents have rocked the Indian cricket right ahead of the high-profile Test series in South Africa. What the Indian captain spoke about his removal didn’t relate to the BCCI president’s statement and thus, began the controversy. The board is yet to answer anything on Kohli’s claim while the fans have already speculated of something wrong between the two parties.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opined that the Kohli-Ganguly saga popped up at the wrong time. However, he added that the presence of Rahul Dravid in the dressing room will pacify the environment amid such a chaotic situation.

In his latest column for India.com, Kaif wrote, “Lately, Indian cricket has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Indian captain Virat Kohli’s press conference before leaving for South Africa created a storm and Sourav Ganguly too got dragged into it."

“Thankfully for Indian cricket, they had a trouble-shooter in place. We know him by the name of Rahul Dravid, the new Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Having played with and under Rahul bhai, I can safely tell you that if there was ever a man to handle the ship of the Indian team, it is him," he added.

Dravid, during his playing days, have witnessed some of the major uproars in the Indian dressing room. Be it the infamous Greg Chappell episode or India’s 2007 World Cup exit, the former India skipper has faced the heat on several occasions and Kaif reckons that Dravid, with all his experience, is the right man to ensure all is well in the Indian camp.

“I say this with quiet confidence as Dravid himself has seen a lot of ups and downs in his times as a former India cricketer and captain. He was leading India when Greg Chappell was around as a coach. He was captain of Rajasthan Royals when the spot-fixing and match-fixing controversy happened in 2013," mentioned Kaif.

“As captain these phases tested him but he came out on top. His communication skills, patience, ability to handle egos and above all his selflessness worked in his favour."

