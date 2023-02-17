Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule IPL 2023: KKR Begin Season With Game Against Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League is all set to return on the 31st of March and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Kight Riders begin their campaign for their third title against Punjab Kings on the 1st of April.

The Kolkata-based team headed into the auction having sorted out a couple of brilliant trades as they brought in New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghani batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans and managed to swoop Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur from the likes of the Delhi Capital.

The side owned by one of India’s biggest movie superstars, Shahrukh Khan, retained the services of skipper Shreyas Iyer along with all-rounders Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. The big man from West Indies, Andre Russell, also found a place on the list of players retained by the franchise as compatriot Sunil Naraine was also featured on the list.

Indian bowlers Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana also found a place on the team while Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh also made the cut.

They also managed to hold on to New Zealand seamer Tim Southee.

KKR picked up Tamil Nadu batsman N Jagadeesan for a bargain price of Rupees 90 Lakhs before roping in Indian bowling recruits such as Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora and Kulwant Kejroliya. Right-handed batsman Mandeep Singh was also roped in by the Bengal-based unit.

Foreign all-rounders David Weisse and Shakib Al Hassan were bagged for Rupees 1 Crore and 1.5 Crores respectively as the Knight Riders also added Bangladesh batsman Litton Das to their ranks.

KKR open their campaign against Punjab Kings at Mohali before hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in their home town of Kolkata.

A clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans on the road is on the cards ahead of their home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They take on Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on the road before coming back home to face Chennai Super Kings.

They travel down south to take on RCB in Bengaluru on the 26th of April, before playing host to visiting GT.

The side from West Bengal will take on SRH in Hyderabad before two consecutive home fixtures against PBKS and RR.

They are scheduled to play CSK in Chepauk on the 14th od May, before closing out their group games against LSG at home.

Here is KKR’s complete IPL 2023 schedule:

1 April- PBKS vs KKR - Mohali

6 April- KKR vs RCB - Kolkata

9 April- GT vs KKR - Ahmedabad

14 April- KKR vs SRH - Kolkata

16 April- MI vs KKR - Mumbai

20 April- DC vs KKR - Delhi

23 April- KKR vs CSK - Kolkata

26 April- RCB vs KKR - Bengaluru

29 April- KKR vs GT - Kolkata

4 May- SRH vs KKR - Hyderabad

8 May- KKR vs PBKS - Kolkata

11 May- KKR vs RR - Kolkata

14 May- CSK vs KKR - Chennai

20 May- KKR vs LSG - Kolkata

