Kolkata Knight Riders Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by KKR on Day 1

>KKR Full Players List Bought on Day 1: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders decided to retain four players in the lead up to the mega auction in Bengaluru . They retained Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine last year while remaining the rest from their squad.

From their total purse of Rs 90 crore, KKR spent Rs 42 crore on these four players and so were left with Rs 48 crore to splurge at the mega auction.

Having retained four players, they have now have 21 open slots of which seven could be overseas cricketers (a team can have a squad of maximum 25 players).

Here’s how KKR spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Retained:

Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore) Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore)

>Players Bought on Day 1:

Shreyas Iyer – 12.25 crore Pat Cummins – 7.25 crore Nitish Rana – 8 crore

