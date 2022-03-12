Kolkata Knight Riders Replaces Alex Hales with Aaron Finch, Netizens Troll Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders have opted for Aaron Finch to replace Alex Hales who has decided to not be a part of IPL 2022.

Alex cited bubble fatigue as the reason for opting out of the 15th edition of the cash-rich cricket league. He said in a statement that he has spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and also tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia, and as a result he wouldn’t be able to commit himself for another extended period within a secure environment.

“It wouldn’t be fair on the team or myself if I wasn’t able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue," he said on Twitter.

Aaron Finch has agreed to play with KKR for Rs 1.5 crores. DNA reported that the CEO and MD of KKR, Venkey Mysore, said that he and the team respect Hale’s decision.

Netizens started discussing this replacement as soon as the news was out and Ajinkya Rahane immediately started trending on Twitter. The reason for this is the speculation that Finch and Rahane would be the two opening batters for KKR this season. Multiple users started trolling Rahane and Finch as they predicted a slow start from the duo if they were to open for KKR.

Aaron Finch would be appearing for record ninth time in the IPL. He has been with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India (PWI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Lions (GL), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past.

Ajinkya Rahane has been with MI, RR, Rising Pune Giant (RPS) in the past and will now be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR will be facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match on March 26, 2022. The venue is Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

