Kolkata Knight Riders squad against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 47

It is probably now too late for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2022. The team has lost six out of nine league matches. One more loss will rule the team out of the top four race. Thus, Shreyas Iyer and his team will hope to score a victory on Monday against Rajasthan Royals to stay afloat in the tournament. KKR are struggling with issues in both their bowling and batting. With just three wins, they are third-last in the points table.

KKR lost their last game to Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Despite the loss, the team is unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders have made the most changes to their playing XI in the league and have almost tried all their players from the bench.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have experienced a contrasting ride in the league. They have accumulated 12 points from six losses and three victories. RR are expected to play with the same playing XI as their last game against Mumbai Indians.

The fixture against MI didn’t go as per the plan for Sanju Samson’s men but they have no serious concerns in their line-up.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell

