Kolkata Weather Update IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport?

After the thrilling IPL league matches, four teams that qualified for the playoffs are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, the table toppers, will battle it out with Rajasthan Royals to secure a spot in the final of IPL 2022. The first Qualifier will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gujarat played 14 matches during the league stage, of which they registered wins in 10 and lost only 4. With 20 points under their belt, they secured the top spot in the points table.

Rajasthan triumphed in 9 of the 14 matches they played.

While both teams have match-winners, it will be interesting to see who will seal the spot in the finals. Things will not end for the losing side either. They will have one more chance to make it to the finals when they play Qualifier 2. In the second qualifier, the losing team of the first qualifier will lock horns with the winning team of the Eliminator round.

Weather report

Kolkata temperature is expected to be about 35 degrees Celsius during the day. It might fall to 27 degrees Celsius at night. The sky is said to be hazy and the city will also experience thunderstorms in the afternoon as well as the night.

The chances of rain are 48% during the day and 56% at night. So rain may affect the first qualifier match. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 82% at night.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

