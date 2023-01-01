'KS Bharat is Being Groomed For The Role But...': Former India Cricketer Suggests Rishabh Pant's 'Ideal Replacement'

Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant is expected to be out of action for some time after meeting with a horrific accident earlier this week that left him with multiple injuries. While the extent of his injuries is yet to be revealed, various media reports suggest Pant will likely miss the Australia Test series at home scheduled for the next month.

“He has extensive swelling so MRI of ankle and knee is yet to be conducted. Once he is fit enough to travel, he will come to Mumbai where he will be under the board’s empanelled doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

Pant is a regular in Test cricket for India and his absence means the selector’s will have to select wicketkeeper(s) for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting February 9. While there are few names who can lay a claim to the spot including KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Upendra Yadav and even Sanju Samson.

Bharat seems to be the frontrunner considering he’s Pant’s understudy and an India A regular. However, former India selector Saba Karim reckons that Ishan will be a better candidate than Bharat.

“Agree that KS Bharat is being groomed for the Test wicketkeeping role but with all due respect, I think Ishan Kishan is a better candidate to be considered as Pant’ ideal replacement, considering the kind of role that Pant was playing in the Test team. He is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy and has scored a hundred at quick pace," said Karim on India News.

Karim explained that Ishan has the ability to bat at a quick rate something which Pant has been consistently doing for India.

“We were winning Tests due to Pant and not only was he playing match-winning knocks, but was doing them at a quick rate. This was putting the opponents under pressure and giving India bowlers enough time to take 20 wickets. Kishan hasn’t played red-ball cricket for India A, but he has been playing domestic red-ball cricket for a few years now," Karim said.

