Staying true to their commitment of providing young and aspiring cricketers the right platform to shine, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced the launch of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, a marquee Twenty20 cricket tournament organised in the memory of the HRH late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former President of KSCA and Maharaja of Mysore. The tournament will be held between 7th August to 26th August 2022.

Unveiling the coveted trophy and the logo today in a star-studded ceremony was Roger Binny, Hon. President KSCA, Santosh Menon, Hon. Secretary and Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Hon. Treasurer of KSCA.

Reminiscent of the Bradman Cup, which became the country’s first-ever Twenty20 tournament held in 2005, Roger Binny, Hon. President of KSCA said, “KSCA had set the ball rolling for an all-new format of the game, way back in 2005, giving India its first taste of a T20 game through the Bradman Cup. Subsequently, the Karnataka Premier League was launched in 2009 and we saw eight successful editions of this entertaining league which saw many young stars emerge. With an aim to continue to provide our cricketers with the right platform to perform and be ready for the next big leap in their cricketing career, we have decided to roll out the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20."

