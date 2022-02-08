KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match 4 between Knights and Dolphins:

In the fourth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, the Knights will square off against the Dolphins at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 8. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST.

The Knights didn’t have the greatest of tournaments last season, they finished bottom of the points table after losing four games out of five. They will certainly be looking for a fresh start under new skipper Pite von Biljon, who also has the likes of Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius and Jacques Snyman among others to contribute to the team’s success in this edition of CSA T20 Challenge.

On the other hand, the Dolphins who ended up as runners-up in the last edition and will be looking to go one step ahead in this season. They finished top of the group standings and progressed directly to the final, where they lost to the Lions by four wickets. All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen has been named captain of the side, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Jason Smith are the players to look out for in the Dolphins squad this season.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Knights and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

KTS vs DOL Telecast

KTS vs DOL match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

KTS vs DOL Live Streaming

The Knights vs Dolphins game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KTS vs DOL Match Details

The Knights vs Dolphins contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 pm IST on Tuesday, February 8.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Petrus van Biljon

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Khaya Zondo, Petrus van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Prenelan Subrayen, Migael Pretorius

Bowlers: Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Gerald Coetzee

KTS vs DOL Probable XIs:

Knights: Wandile Makwetu, Petrus van Biljon (C, WK), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Botha, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Eathan Bosch, Ruan De Swardt or Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottneil Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here