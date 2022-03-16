KTS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match 10 between Knights and Highveld Lions: Knights and Highveld Lions will square off against each other in the 10th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 on Wednesday, March 16. The Lions are third in the points table with a win and a loss each from two matches. They are coming in this match on the back of a narrow one-wicket loss against Western Province. On the other hand, the Knights lost their opening fixture by four-wickets against Rocks. Batting first they could only score 166/6, the Rocks struggled initially but chased down the target in 24.1 overs on the loss of six wickets. The Knights are currently at the bottom of the table after losing their opening fixture and that has hurt their NRR badly.

Ahead of the match between Knights and Highveld Lions, here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

KTS vs LIO Telecast

Knights vs Highveld Lions game will not telecast in India

KTS vs LIO Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

KTS vs LIO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, in Bloemfontein at 04:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 16.

KTS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain: Bjorn Fortuin

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha

Bowlers: Duanne Olivier, Bjorn Fortuin, Alfred Mothoa

KTS vs LIO Probable XIs:

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Migael Pretorius, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa

Highveld Lions: Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie Van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Ruan Haasbroek (WK), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (C), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Ntuli

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here