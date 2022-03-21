KTS vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Knights and North West Dragons: North West Dragons and Knights will face off in the 13th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at the Mangaung Oval. The fixture will kickstart at 01:30 pm on March 21, Monday.

North West Dragons are one of the strong sides in the tournament. They are topping the points table with two victories and one abandoned game. The team scored a big win over the Dolphins in their last league game by 79 runs. The bowling unit, led by Caleb Seleka, did wonder on the field as they restricted the opposition to a low score of 181.

Knights, on the other hand, will look towards coming up with improved performance with the bat. The team lost its first game to the Rocks but made a comeback by defeating Lions by one wicket. Middle-order batting has emerged as a concern for the team and they will hope to address it at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Knights and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

KTS vs NWD Telecast

Knights vs North West Dragons game will not telecast in India

KTS vs NWD Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KTS vs NWD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Mangaung Oval at 01:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Delano Potgieter

Vice-Captain - Farhaan Behardien

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Petrus van Biljon

Batters: Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman, Delano Potgieter

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Nono Pongolo, Caleb Seleka

KTS vs NWD Probable XIs:

Knights: Rilee Rossouw, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), (wk), Mangaliso Mosehle, Gerald Coetzee, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Farhaan Behardien, Romano Terblanche

North West Dragons: Eldred Hawken, Khanya Cotani(wk), Heino Kuhn, Lesego Senokwane (c), Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter

