'Kuldeep aur Chahal ki Ek Number Jodi Hai But Pata Nahi...': Spin Legend on Changes in India's T20I team

A change in India’s T20 set-up has been the rising demand ever since Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022. India’s journey came to a horrific end after losing the semi-final to England by 10 wickets. The disheartening defeat has not only raised questions on team selection but also brought Rohit’s captaincy under the scanner.

Meanwhile, several pundits have also suggested that the face of the Indian T20 side should be changed completely. The underperforming seniors should be replaced by energetic and talented youngsters who can win games. Several reports have also suggested that the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin would soon part ways with the shortest format. In that case, there are numerous youngsters who have done wonders in the domestic circuit and are eagerly waiting for the call-up.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also backed the idea of roping in talented youngsters and giving them enough chances to showcase their calibre at the highest level.

“They [Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson] are good players and have the skill set to play the format. The preparation in the coming two years should be such that the management has a big pool of players so that whosoever gets the chance, he could deliver and win us games," Harbhajan told Sports Today.Will the duo of Chahal & Kuldeep return in T20Is

“It shouldn’t be like playing a particular individual and then dropping him. If a player is given an opportunity, he must get 10 games to prove his mettle. I feel players like Prithvi, Sanju and Kuldeep… all of them get very less chances," he added.

Harbhajan further recalled how the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal used to rule in international cricket a few years back. He asserted that the team management should focus on getting bowlers who could take wickets.

“Kuldeep aur Yuzvendra ki ek number jodi hai but pata nahi baad mein aisa kya hua ki wo saath mein khele hi nahi (The Kuldeep-Yuzvendra duo is numero-uno but I don’t know why this pair got separated?). When they played together, they had a blast in the international circuit but I don’t know the reason why they never played together again.

“So, the team should hunt wicket-takers or groom the youngsters who are already in. That RCB’s left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed, he could bat as well. So, if you get such players onboard, the team’s outlook would change in the next two years," Harbhajan added.

