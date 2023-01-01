'Kuldeep Yadav Has Matured, Earlier I Used To Worry A Lot for Him'-Childhood Coach

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka despite getting a fifer in the previous match which triggered several angry reactions on social media. Moreover, it evoked a sad reaction from his coach Kapil Pandey who couldn’t take the shock and started crying. Earlier Yadav, who was making a comeback into the side, had put up a show in the first Test match which was won by India at Chattogram.

Kuldeep bowled brilliantly to register figures of 5/40 in the first innings and then followed it up with three wickets in the second innings. But despite an overall tally of eight wickets, he couldn’t seal the deal and was dropped in favour of Jayadev Unadkat as there was pitch on the grass.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Pandey said he was worried how Kuldeep would take that decision by the team management.

“Kuldeep has become a lot more patient with time. Initially, I used to worry a lot about this kid when he didn’t used to get the deserved chances. He has two ODI hattricks, one hattrick for India A and also one more in the U19 World Cup. Despite being the Man of the Match, when he was dropped in the second Test, I didn’t know how to console him because I myself was in tears."

Nevertheless, Pandey was in for a surprise when a resilient Kuldeep asked his coach to stay patient, saying his time would definitely come.

“But the way he told me to stay patient and keep faith that things will work out eventually, shows how matured he has become."

“He has understood that he needs to focus on the process and not worry about something that isn’t in his control. I am sure he will do well, and the patience that he has developed will help him make a strong comeback."

Moreover, all eyes will be on Kuldeep once again when Australia come to India for the four match Test series also known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He was also picked in the 15-man squad for the three match ODIs against Sri Lanka. All eyes will be on the Meerut spinner as the ODI World Cup beckons this year.

