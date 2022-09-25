Kuldeep Yadav Takes a Hat-trick For India A in 2nd Unofficial ODI Against New Zealand A

Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday dazzled with the ball during an unofficial one-day international for India A against New Zealand A being played in Chennai. the left-arm spinner took a hat-trick to clean up the tailenders and skittle New Zealand for 219 in 47 Overs.

Bowling the 47th over of the innings, his 10th, Kuldeep began the demolition job by by first dismissed Logan van Beek on 4 off the fourth delivery of the over and then made it two in two when he had Joe Walker out caught-behind for a golden duck.

Jacob Duffy walked in at no 11 and Kuldeep then trapped him lbw for a first-ball duck to complete his hat-trick. The Indian star finished with figures of 4/51 from 10 overs.

The 27-year-old holds the record for being the first and only Indian to claim two hat-tricks in ODIs.

He took his maiden international hat-trick during an ODI against Australia in 2017 at the historic Eden Gardens. He accounted for Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins.

He took a record second ODI hat-trick two years later against West Indies in Vizag. There he accounted for Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

Long before making his India bow, Kuldeep grabbed the spotlight while representing India at the 2014 U-19 World Cup. Against Scotland, he became the first ever from his country to take a hat-trick in the tournament when he dismissed Nick Farrar (0), Kyle Stirling (0) and Alex Baum (5).

Meanwhile, in India’s 15-man squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Kuldeep couldn’t find a place. India have included Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their primary spin bowlers.

However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer had advocated for the inclusion of Kuldeep though.

“…want to keep Kuldeep Yadav in the mix for the T20 World Cup. If Chahal is not performing, you need another wristspinner. They have (Ravi) Bishnoi but Kuldeep brings a different skillset and has been excellent in the IPL and whenever he got the chance," he said on ESPNcricinfo.

