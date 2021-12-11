Kuldeep Yadav Trains at NCA After Recovering from Knee Injury | Watch

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been missing out of action since being ruled of the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14 due to knee injury, has finally returned to regular training. The Chinaman underwent knee surgery in September and has been on the path of recovery at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. Kuldeep on Friday shared glimpses of his training at NCA as she posted a video of himself lifting weight while exercising for his knees. The Insta clip featured Rolling Stones’ Don’t Stop playing in the background.

Kuldeep joined NCA for injury rehab and has been keeping his fans updated with regular photos and videos. In one of his earlier uploaded, the spinner was seen polishing his batting skills during the net practice at the NCA.

While Kuldeep eyes a return to the national side after injury, he will be hoping to leave his bad form behind him. The Chinaman bowler who had become an integral part of India’s playing elven in white-ball cricket was seen struggling with form in the past few months. Even before the injury, Kuldeep was dropped from the national side.

His IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders too had ignored him for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the first leg of IPL 14 in India. KKR chose to release Kuldeep for the mega auction of IPL slated to be held next year. As he gears for the IPL auction, Kuldeep will be hoping to bag a good contract.

Though the Chinaman has struggled to replicate his good form in recent times, his vast experience and ability to pick wickets could make him an ideal choice for a franchise looking for good Indian spinner options. In his 45 IPL outing, Kuldeep so far has picked 40 wickets at an average of 30.9 and an economy rate of 8.27 runs per over. Kuldeep has represented in 23 T20 internationals where he picked 41 wickets at an economy over just over seven and an average of 14.21.

