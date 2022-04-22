Kuldeep Yadav Tweets About Football, Troll Asks Him to Focus on Cricket - See Leg Spinner's Reply

The English premier league is one of the most prominent football leagues around the world, and has a great number of fans in India as well. It seems that Kuldeep Yadav also follows the premier league and supports Manchester United. But with Manchester United in poor form this season, Kuldeep Yadav took to Twitter, to express his reservations with their style of play.

Kuldeep wrote on Twitter, “Manchester United football pattern is so so annoying. No exaggeration, backline struggling big times, no pressing at all losing the ball in 3rd."

A Twitter user who wasn’t impressed with Kuldeep’s football punditry replied in a very mean fashion to Kuldeep’s tweet. The user, Vivek W, wrote, “Cricket pe dhyan de yaha gyan mat bat". Which essentially translates into, “focus on Cricket and don’t try to lecture on Football.

But showing his calm nature and mental fortitude, Kuldeep had the perfect reply to the Twitter troll.

“Haha okey bhai" Kuldeep replied in a sarcastic way. Kuldeep’s cheeky reply has won over the fans of Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational form in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav was going through very poor form in the last two seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders. But in this IPL, the leg spinner is having a dream season with the Delhi Capitals franchise. The Chinaman has made a sensational return to form in the marquee T20 league.

Kuldeep was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the mega auction for Rs 2 crore and the purchase has proved to be an excellent decision for the Delhi franchise.

Kuldeep is the second highest wicket taker so far this season with 13 dismissals in six games at an economy rate of 7.85. With complete backing of head coach Ricky Ponting, Kuldeep has proved to be the game-changer for his side.

