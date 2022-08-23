KUW vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction: Kuwait vs Hong Kong Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, August 23, 7:30 pm IST

KUW vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier match between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore: Match number four of the Asia Cup T20 Qualifier 2022 will pit Kuwait against Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in UAE.

Both the teams emerged victorious in their opening fixtures of the qualifying campaign. Kuwait held on to a one-wicket victory on the last ball of the innings against a nerve-racking encounter against the United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong successfully defended their mediocre total of 148 runs against Singapore. A disciplined bowling performance and some excellent field placements by skipper Nizakat Khan led Hong Kong to an 8-run triumph.

Both sides will be desperate to secure a win to gain an early lead in the points table. Who will emerge victorious on Tuesday? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Kuwait vs Hong Kong; here is everything you need to know:

KUW vs HK Telecast

The match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

KUW vs HK Live Streaming

The match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

KUW vs HK Match Details

The match between KUW and HK will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 pm IST.

KUW vs HKDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shiraz Khan

Vice-Captain: Usman Ghani

Suggested Playing XI for KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Usman Ghani, Scott McKechnzie

Batsmen: Kinchit Shah, Ravija Sandaruwan, Yasim Murtaza

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Shiraz Khan

Bowlers: Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Possible Starting XI:

Kuwait Predicted Starting Line-up: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Ghani (wk), Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnzie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal

