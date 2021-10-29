KUW vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 World Cup 2022 Asia A Qualifier match, October 29, 3:40 PM IST

>KUW vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup 2022 Asia A Qualifier match between Kuwait and Qatar: The T20 World Cup 2022 Asia A Qualifier will conclude with a thrilling encounter between Kuwait and Qatar. The two teams will lock horns with each other at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 3:40 PM IST on October 29, Friday.

Kuwait and Qatar are expected to deliver a scintillating performance in their last league match. The team winning the match will proceed to the second stage of the competition while the losing side will have to let go of their aim of playing in the T20 World Cup 2022.

As of now, both Kuwait and Qatar have three victories to their name from four league matches. Kuwait are second in the standings while Qatar are sitting at third place due to a low net run rate. Kuwait won their last game against the Maldives by five wickets while Qatar also scripted victory in a close encounter against Saudi Arabia.

>Ahead of the match between Kuwait and Qatar; here is everything you need to know:

>KUW vs QAT Telecast

Kuwait vs Qatar game will not be telecasted in India

>KUW vs QAT Live Streaming

The match between Kuwait and Qatar will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KUW vs QAT Match Details

Kuwait will play against Qatar at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 3:40 PM IST on October 29, Friday.

>KUW vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammed Aslam

Vice-Captain- Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar

Suggested Playing XI for KUW vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imal Liyanage, Mohammad Rizlan Iqbar

Batters: Edson Silva, Adnan Idrees, Ravija De De-Silva

All-rounders: Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Murad, Shiraz Khan

>KUW vs QAT Probable XIs:

>Kuwait: Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Ravija De De-Silva, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Naveed Fakhr, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Ahmed, Morshed Mostafa Sarwaw, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva, Mohammed Aslam (c)

>Qatar: Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Mohammad Rizlan Iqbar (wk), Iqbal Hussain (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Murad, Gayan Munaweera

