KUW XI vs AFG XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, KUW XI vs AFG XI match, June 4, Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, 9:30 pm IST

KUW XI vs AFG XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival match 8 between Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI:

The 8th match of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 league features hosts Kuwait XI taking on Afghanistan XI on June 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST.

Kuwait XI is placed at the bottom of the table, ranked sixth in the Kuwait Six Nations T20 League, having lost both of their previous league matches. Muzammil Khalid leads amongst the Kuwait batters with 36 runs at a strike rate of 180. He has hit 2 sixes and 4 fours in his last 2 innings.

Right hand middle order batter, Mohammad Toufiq has also scored 19 runs with a strike rate of 40.Alkandari Abdulrahman was the pick of the bowlers for Kuwait XI, taking 5 wickets at an average of 14.

The Afghanistan team is currently on the 4th position in the league, after the two league matches they played. Basir Khan has scored the most runs (40) for the Afghanistan XI at a decent strike rate of 90. He’s already hit three sixes in the tournament. Sayed Monib has been the best bowler for Afghanistan XI, picking up 4 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.29.

Ahead of the match between Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI; here is everything you need to know:

KUW XI vs AFG XI Telecast

The KUW XI vs AFG XI match will not be telecast in India.

KUW XI vs AFG XI Live Streaming

The match between KUW XI vs AFG XI will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KUW XI vs AFG XI Match Details

The KUW XI vs AFG XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Saturday, June 4, at 9:30 pm IST.

KUW XI vs AFG XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdulrehman Alkandari

Vice-Captain: Muzammil Khalid

Suggested Playing XI for KUW XI vs AFG XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mirwas Masoom, Mohamded Taufiq

Batsmen: Bastaki Fahad, Irfan Sultanzai, Mohamed Raashiq Basha

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Muzammil Khalid, Abdulrehman Alkandari

Bowlers: Sayed Monib , Rafiliah Sayed, Mohammad Bastaki

Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI Possible Starting XI:

Kuwait XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdulrahman Dashti, Bastaki Fahad, Mohammad Bastaki, Ibrahim Al Dhabyan, Abdulrehman Alkandari, Beidas Tareq, Mohamded Toufiq, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Muzammil Khalid, Abdul Jabbar

Afghanistan XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Bahram Saleh, Abdul Hanan, Mirwas Masoom, Irfan Sultanzai, Mohammad Meer, Basir Khan, Mano Haji, Rafiliah Sayed, Sayed Monib, Abdur Rehman-I, Asmat Ullah-I

