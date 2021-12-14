>KW vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Kandy Warriors and Colombo Stars: The Kandy Warriors will be going up against Colombo Stars in the 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on Tuesday, December 14. Despite having key players in their line-up, the Warriors didn’t play to their true potential so far in the series. With just a solitary win from five games, they are languishing at the bottom of the standings with two points. They must win all their remaining three matches to make it to the playoff stage.

On the other hand, Colombo Stars fare a bit better than their opponents in the points table and are a spot above them at fourth with as many points. They head into this match after defeating Galle Gladiators in their previous match by 41 runs, which will be a morale booster for the team.

>Ahead of the match between Kandy Warriors and Colombo Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>KW vs CS Telecast

The KW vs CS match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>KW vs CS Live Streaming

The Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>KW vs CS Match Details

The match between Kandy Warriors and Colombo Stars will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, December 14.

>KW vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Dinesh Chandimal

>Vice-captain: Ahmed Shehzad

>Suggested Playing XI for KW vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

>Batters: Angelo Mathews, Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka

>Allrounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis

>Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Naveen Ul Haq, Sachindu Colombage

>KW vs CS Probable XIs

>Kandy Warriors: Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (WK), Angelo Perera (C), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

>Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dhananjaya De Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Rampaul

