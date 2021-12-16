>KW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Kandy Warriors and Dambulla Giants: In the 18th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, the Kandy Warriors lock horns with Dambulla Giants on Thursday, December 16. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the game which will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the competition so far. The Warriors will need to win this contest to have the slightest of chances to qualify for the playoffs. However, it will also depends on the Colombo Stars results as well. With just a solitary win under their belt, they are placed at the bottom of the standings with two points.

On the contrary, the Giants have already qualified for the playoffs, however, they would look forward for a top two finish by winning this encounter. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have three wins, as many losses and a no result they are at the third spot in the standings with seven points.

Advertisement

The tow teams have lost their previous games and will look to get back to winning ways. They will come out all guns blazing on Thursday and it will be an exciting contest to watch.

>Ahead of the match between Kandy Warriors and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>KW vs DG Telecast

The KW vs DG match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>KW vs DG Live Streaming

The Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>KW vs DG Match Details

The match between Kandy Warriors and Dambulla Giants will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 16.

>KW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice-Captain: Charith Asalanka

>Suggested Playing XI for KW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Phil Salt

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage

All-rounders: Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Josh Little, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachindu Colombage

>KW vs DG Probable XIs:

>Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Tom Moores (WK), Angelo Perera (C), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

>Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Phil Salt, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir, Josh Little

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here