>KW vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Kandy Warriors and Galle Gladiators: Kandy Warriors will square off against Galle Gladiators in the fifth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The match will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

Kandy Warriors will be hoping to cause a turnaround on Tuesday. The team didn’t start the tournament on a good note as they registered a 20-run loss against Dambulla Giants. Despite the loss, the Warriors showed a lot of promise in the match and they will be hoping to cross the line this time around.

Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, were up against Jaffna Kings in the opening match of LPL 2021. The team delivered an all-around performance to completely outclass Jaffna by a massive 54 runs. However, the team failed to continue the momentum as they ended up losing their second game to Colombo Stars by four wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Kandy Warriors and Galle Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

>KW vs GG Telecast

The KW vs GG match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>KW vs GG Live Streaming

The Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>KW vs GG Match Details

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

>KW vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksha

>Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

>Suggested Playing XI for KW vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Devon Thomas, Ben Dunk

>Batters: Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Angelo Perera

>Allrounders: Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez

>Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara

>KW vs GG Probable XIs

>Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Rovman Powell, Asela Gunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Al-Amin Hossain

>Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara

