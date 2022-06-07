KW vs ZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Kutch Warriors and Zalawad Royals:

Kutch Warriors will be eyeing a comeback in the Saurashtra T20 2022 as they will lock horns with Zalawad Royals. The Warriors haven’t gotten off the mark in the T20 league.

They lost their first game to Halar Heroes by 43 runs and followed it up with a 14-run defeat against Sorath Lions. Kutch Warriors’ batters are doing a good job in the league. They have Krishnakant Pathak as their top run-scorer. However, the bowlers haven’t played up to the expectations. For the team to collect its first two points, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Makvana need to step up with the ball.

Coming to Zalawad Royals, they have taken the pole position in the points table with two wins from three league games. The bowling unit did a fine job in their last game against Halar Heroes. Heroes were restricted to only 80 runs in their 20 overs as Royals scored a win by 54 runs.

Ahead of the match between Kutch Warriors and Zalawad Royals, here is everything you need to know:

KW vs ZR Telecast

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals game will not be telecast in India.

KW vs ZR Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KW vs ZR Match Details

KW vs ZR match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on June 7, Tuesday.

KW vs ZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Krishnakant Pathak

Vice-Captain - Sheldon Jackson

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Hetvik Kotak, Samarth Vyas, Aezaz Kothariya, Krishnakant Pathak

All-rounders: Samar Gajjar, Viharsinh Jadeja, Arth Yadav

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Kushang Patel, Kamlesh Makvana

KW vs ZR Probable XIs:

Kutch Warriors: Samarth Vyas, Harvik Desai (wk), Nakul Ayachi, Dev Dand, Krishnakant Pathak, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi, Viharsinh Jadeja, Arth Yadav, Alok Ranjan, Agnivesh Ayachi

Zalawad Royals: Aditya Jadeja, Aezaz Kothariya, Hetvik Kotak, Sheldon Jackson (wk)(c), Ansh Gosai, Chetan Sakariya, Suresh Tamil, Samar Gajjar, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kamlesh Makvana

