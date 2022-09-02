Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in Group A knock-out match Of Asia Cup 2022 on September 2.

Ahead of the game, Babar Azam met Hong Kong skipper, Nizakat Khan – who also has his roots from Pakistan. During the chat, Khan is heard asking for batting tips from the Pakistan captain.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The video of the same has been uploaded on official Twitter account of the Pakistan team. Both Azam and Khan open for their respective teams and therefore, Khan went on to request for tips from Babar.

Here’s a look at their conversation:

Advertisement

Friday’s match is the second group stage match for both Hong Kong and Pakistan. Both the teams faced India in their tournament opener but faced defeat from the hands of Indian team.

Hong Kong produced a valiant effort in the game against India, restricting the Indian openers early in the game as they dismissed KL Rahul (36 off 39 balls) and Rohit Sharma (21 off 13 balls) early.

But they couldn’t find any solution to stop Suryakumar Yadav as he went on to touch the ‘sky’ with magnificent shots. Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 off just 24 deliveries, pairing with Virat Kohli’s composed innings of unbeaten 58 off 44 balls. The Yadav-Kohli partnership thus helped India post a strong score of 192/2 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, Hong Kong gave a tough fight but they fell short to touch the big target. Losing five wickets, Hong Kong finished on a respectable 152 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be eyeing to book their place in Super 4 stage as they got defeated by the men in blue in their Asia Cup opener. Their batting line-up faltered as they folded on 147 in 19.5 overs, with the Indian team chasing down the target in just 19.4 overs.

Advertisement

After five-wicket loss to India, Pakistan would be looking forward to change the result of their second match, and move to the next stage. Similarly, Hong Kong will also be eyeing to get hold of the last spot left in Super 4 as India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have already booked the first three spots.

India and Afghanistan were the first two teams in their respective groups to make their way to Super 4. While, Sri Lanka bagged that spot after a nail-biting match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here