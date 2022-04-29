KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and Rehan Khan Events: In the pre-quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Kabul Zalmi Live Star will be going up against Rehan Khan Events. The two teams will play against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star didn’t enjoy much success during the league stage of the T10 Championship. They lost their first two matches. The team scored its first win in the last league match against Machos CC by eight runs. The batters took the team to their maiden win by posting 123 runs on the scoreboard. With two losses from three games, the team finished at the second-last place in Pool C.

Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, failed to open their account in the Sharjah T10 League. They lost all three matches to occupy the last place in the Pool Cross points table.

Ahead of the match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and Rehan Khan Events, here is everything you need to know:

KZLS vs RKE Telecast

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Rehan Khan Events game will not be telecast in India.

KZLS vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KZLS vs RKE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kaif Ali

Vice-Captain - Rehan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arif Ibrahim, Noor Ul Haq

Batters: Mohad Gul, Vinod Raghavan, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Rehan Khan, Abdul Lateef, Muzamil Khan

Bowlers: Arslan Bullet, Kaif Ali, Hidayat Ullah

KZLS vs RKE Probable XIs:

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Wasim Akram, Amjad Khan, Mohad Gul, Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Lateef (c), Noor Ul Haq (wk), Unaib Rehman, Arslan Bullet, Irfan Ullah, Hidayat Ullah

Rehan Khan Events: Muzamil Khan, Kaif Ali, Adnan Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Bilal Khurshid, Arif Ibrahim, Sabir Burhanudin, Wasee ur Rehman, Farhad Khan, Ahmed Samir, Rehan Khan (c)

