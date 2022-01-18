'Lack of Vision in Grooming a Captain for Future': Dilip Vengsarkar Blames Selectors For Not Identifying Right Man to Replace Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Dilip Vensarkar has blamed the selectors for not grooming a captain for the future. Team India is in a tricky situation after Virat Kohli stepped down as India Test captain. Kohli relinquished the position a day after India lost the three-match Test series to South Africa. The decision shocked the cricketing world as Team India doesn’t look ready for the transition period in red-ball cricket.

After Kohli’s resignation, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are touted as the frontrunners to become India’s next captain. However, the workload management of Rohit might give Rahul an edge over him in the race. Rohit is already India’s white-ball skipper and his fitness concerns in the past year are making his case for Test captain a bit weak. While Rahul has not impressed many with his captaincy stint with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Apart from the opening duo, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah’s names are also making the headlines for the contenders of the next skipper in red-ball cricket.

Vengsarkar feels that the selectors failed to identify the right player to replace Kohli as captain and they lacked a vision of it.

“It has been caused over the years by the selectors’ lack of vision in grooming a captain for the future. Like we groomed Dhoni, they just haven’t identified the right man to replace Kohli as a captain. I just couldn’t understand why Shikhar Dhawan was named as the captain of India’s tour of Sri Lanka last year," Vengsarkar told Times of India.

He further talked about the time when he was in charge of the committee and the selectors executed a smooth transition after Rahul Dravid decided to step down as captain.

“We wanted to give some more time to Dhoni before he took the Test captaincy. He was already the white-ball captain, and we wanted him to learn a few things by following Kumble closely. Kumble led India superbly in that period," he recalled.

