>LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United: In the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars will fight a battle with Islamabad United. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the much-anticipated game on Saturday, February 19.

Lahore Qalandars will hope to gain some momentum by concluding the league stage with two back-to-back victories. The franchise has already qualified for the playoffs by winning five out of their eight league matches. The franchise delivered an ordinary performance in their most recent encounter as they gifted Karachi Kings their first victory of the season. Lahore could score only 127 runs while following 149.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are one victory away from securing a playoff berth. Asif Ali’s side is currently fourth in the standings with four victories and as many losses. Islamabad are coming into the game after recording a loss against Peshawar Zalmi by ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United; >here is everything you need to know:

>LAH vs ISL Telecast

LAH vs ISL match will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>LAH vs ISL Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>LAH vs ISL Match Details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 19, Saturday.

>LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Asif Ali

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman

>Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

>Batters: Kamran Ghulam, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

>All-rounders: David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez

>Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

>LAH vs ISL Probable XIs:

>Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi

>Islamabad United: Danish Aziz, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood

