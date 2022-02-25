LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will have the last chance to confirm a final berth when they meet in the second Eliminator of PSL 2022. Lahore are heading into the game after losing to Multan Sultans in the qualifier.

The team registered a 28-run loss as the players scored 135 runs while chasing a decent total of 163 runs in their 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman fought a lone battle for his team as he smacked 63 runs off 45 balls.

Coming to Islamabad United, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator. Hasan Ali took a three-wicket haul as Peshawar were restricted to a score of 169 runs. Chasing the total, Alex Hales steered Islamabad to victory. The opening batter slammed 62 runs from 49 balls.

Advertisement

Notably, this will be the third encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. In both the matches, Lahore scored a victory by eight wickets and eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs ISL Telecast

LAH vs ISL match will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

LAH vs ISL Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

LAH vs ISL Match Details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 25, Friday.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain- Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Asif Ali, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Hasan Ali

LAH vs ISL Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Phil Salt, Harry Brook

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here