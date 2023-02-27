LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United: In the Monday match of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Lahore Qalandars will be locking horns with Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be played on February 27, Monday. Lahore Qalandars kickstarted the tournament with a one-run win over Karachi Kings but followed it up with a 67-run loss against Karachi Kings. They are now on a two-match winning streak with their last two victories coming against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi by 63 and 40 runs respectively.

Islamabad United also has six points from three victories and one loss. The team is placed above Lahore Qalandars in the second position in the points tally because of a good net run rate. United also scored a win in their last two games against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators by six wickets and 63 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs ISL Telecast

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

LAH vs ISL Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

LAH vs ISL Match Details

LAH vs ISL match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30 PM IST on February 27, Monday.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - FK Zaman

Vice-Captain - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: FK Zaman, C Munro, HE van der Dussen

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, SH Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, S Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali

LAH vs ISL Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), FK Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Z Khan, Hussain Talat

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, SH Khan(C), Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali, C Munro, HE van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf

