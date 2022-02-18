>LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 26 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings: The Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will lock horns with Karachi Kings (KAR) in Friday’s doubleheader of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The 26th match of the T20 tournament will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 8:00 PM IST onwards. The Qalandars are having a great season so far as they won five out of the seven games in the tournament. They currently occupy the second spot and are the favourites to win this match. They come into this contest after beating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, the Karachi=based outfit are going through a pretty rough tournament having lost eight matches on the trot. Babar Azam and Co are yet to win a match in the tournament and are out of the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between >Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

>LAH vs KAR Telecast

The LAH vs KAR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>LAH vs KAR Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>LAH vs KAR Match Details

The >Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Friday, February 18. The game will commence at 08:00 PM IST.

>LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

>Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi

>LAH vs KAR Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (WK), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

