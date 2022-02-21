> LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi: The 2022 Pakistan Super League’s grou[ matches will conclude with a battle between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The two teams will play against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8:00 pm IST on February 21, Monday.

The match doesn’t hold any importance as both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the playoffs. Lahore Qalandars have made a lot of noise in PSL 2022 but for all the right reasons. Under the leadership of the new captain, Shaheen Afridi, Lahore have won six out of nine matches to occupy second place in the points table.

Speaking of Peshawar Zalmi, they picked up the pace in the second-half of the league stage. The team is third in the standings with ten points from five wins and four losses. Zalmi will be riding on confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

>LAH vs PES Telecast

LAH vs PES match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>LAH vs PES Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>LAH vs PES Match Details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8:00 pm IST on February 21, Monday.

>LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ben Cutting

>Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

>Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Advertisement

>Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Shoaib Malik

>Allrounders: Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

>LAH vs PES Probable XIs

>Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam

>Peshawar Zalmi: Ben Cutting, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Yasir Khan, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here