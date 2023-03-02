LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators: In the Thursday match of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Lahore Qalandars will be locking horns with Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The high-profile game of cricket is scheduled to be played on March 02. The two teams are experiencing completely different rides in the T20 Championship as they are reeling at opposite ends of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars are at the top of the points table with four wins from five league games. The team has not lost a single game in their last three matches. Their most recent win in the competition came against Islamabad United by a whopping 110 runs. The United were restricted to 90 runs when they were chasing 201 runs in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are on a three-match losing streak in the league. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United in their last three games by four wickets and 63 runs respectively. With only points under their name from one win and four losses, the Gladiators are at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs QUE Telecast

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

LAH vs QUE Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

LAH vs QUE Match Details

LAH vs QUE match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 07:30 PM IST on March 02, Thursday.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: MJ Guptill, FK Zaman, JJ Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, S Afridi, M Hasnain, Naseem Shah

LAH vs QUE Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), FK Zaman, Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Z Khan, Hussain Talat

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, S Ahmed(C), Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz

