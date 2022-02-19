Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 27 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lahore Qalandars will be going up against Islamabad United in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The high-profile game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 19, Saturday.

Qalandars have confirmed a playoff berth and they will be hoping to gain some momentum for the knockouts by winning their remaining two league matches. Lahore, currently, stand in second place in the points table with five victories and three losses. Though the franchise has been doing well, there is a scope of improvement with the bat, especially in the middle overs.

Coming to Islamabad United, they have also done a fair job by winning four out of eight league matches. However, the team is still one victory away from officially qualifying for the second round. Islamabad lost their last game to Peshawar Zalmi by ten runs despite scoring 196 runs. Inconsistency has been the major problem for the franchise in PSL 2022.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Islamabad United (ISL) start?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be conducted on Saturday, February 19.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United encounter.

>Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

>LAH vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi

>LAH vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Wahab Riaz (c), Danish Aziz, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood.

