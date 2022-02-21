Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming, PSL 2022: How to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online in India

The group games of the Pakistan Super League will come to an end on Monday as Lahore Qalandars will have a face-off with Peshawar Zalmi. Both the teams will be without any performance pressure as they have already confirmed a place in the second round of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars are heading into the match after defeating Islamabad United in their last league match. The team comfortably defended 197 runs to score a victory by 66 runs. They are the second-best team in the T20 Championship with six victories and three losses.

Just like Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi will also be high on confidence. They have won five out of nine league matches to sit at a place below Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi are unbeatable in their last three league matches while their most recent victory came against Islamabad United.

Advertisement

The first PSL 2022 encounter between the two teams was won by Lahore as they restricted Peshawar at 170 runs after putting up a target of 200 runs in 20 overs.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be held on Monday, February 21.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi encounter.

Advertisement

>Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XIs

>Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam

>Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Ben Cutting, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Yasir Khan, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here