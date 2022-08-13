Former England cricketer Monty Panesar had jumped onto the bandwagon with his tweet slamming Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha-remake of a popular 1994 US-based movie ‘Forrest Gump’ – which has been hit by boycott calls in India. The hashtag ‘#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha’ has been trending on Twitter, which attracted a lot of traction bringing the Bollywood flick into the limelight in recent days.

The movie trailer was also released on the IPL Final night with the trailer triggering a lot of people on Twitter who back then trended the same hashtag.

The Bollywood star has been in the eye of a storm since his 2016 comments where he spoke about the ‘growing intolerance’ in the country.

Now, former cricketer Panesar, who hails from the Indian state of Punjab, has come out against the movie, saying that the movie has shown the Sikhs in the Indian Army in a very bad light.

“Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda," Panesar wrote, as he attached a picture of the movie’s poster.

In another tweet, Panesar listed the number of honours given to Sikhs who served in the Indian army.

The former England cricketer also labelled the movie “disrespectful" and “disgraceful."

Earlier, Aamir Khan had requested people to watch the movie while interacting with reporters in Mumbai ahead of the release.

“That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts they believe that… And that’s quite untrue," Aamir was quoted as a saying by ANI.

“I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films," he further said.

