LAN vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Lancashire vs Essex, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for LAN vs ESS Vitality Blast 2022,

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LAN vs ESS Vitality Blast 2022 Quarter-Final match between Lancashire vs Essex:

Lancashire (LAN) will lock horns against Essex (ESS) in the Quarter-Final Match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

Lancashire won their last match by a close margin of two runs against Warwickshire on Sunday. They will be feeling confident going into this match. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt are missing so Dane Vilas and Richard Gleeson will have to deliver.

Essex are heading into this game after defeating Glamorgan by 69 runs on Saturday. Simon Harmer and his men have been in top form in this season and finished top of the table. Wicket-keeper batsman Adam Rossington has been in fine form and will hope to continue his purple patch.

Advertisement

Both teams will be going hard at each other to secure their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire vs Essex; here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs ESS Telecast

The match between Lancashire and Essex will not be telecast in India.

LAN vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between Lancashire and Essex will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LAN vs ESS Match Details

The LAN vs ESS match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 8, at 11:00 pm IST.

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Sams

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Adam Rossington

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, Dane Vilas

Batsmen: Robin Das, Keaton Jennings, Tim David, Paul Walter

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Matthew Parkinson, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Lancashire vs Essex Possible Starting XI:

Lancashire Predicted Starting Line-up: Rob Jones, Keaton Jennings, Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (wk&c), Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Essex Predicted Starting Line-up: Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here