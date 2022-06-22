Lancashire County Club Announce Signing of All-rounder Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been signed by the Lancashire County Cricket Club for the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup. He will join the team after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

This will be Sundar’s first-ever stint with a County Cricket Club. Lancashire on Wednesday released an official statement to confirm the signing of the Indian all-rounder. It was also stated that Sundar will join the team at Emirates Old Trafford next month after the approval of his UK visa.

“Washington, who is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI after a recent injury, will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, a number of LV=County Championship games in July," the statement read.

“The 22-year-old all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, has already represented India in all three international formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL)," the statement further added.

The all-rounder was elated on being by Lancashire for the upcoming season. He thanked the club and BCCI for the opportunity, adding that the experience will be great.

“I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket.," Sundar was quoted as saying.

“To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can’t wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford.

I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity to happen and I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," he added.

Sundar becomes the sixth Indian cricketer to join the Lancashire County side. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer was the first India to join the side in 1968. After him, the likes of Murali Kartik, Dinesh Mongia, VVS Laxman and former captain Sourav Ganguly have represented the Red Rose with distinction.

Lancashire are currently third on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points. They will resume red-ball cricket with a clash against Gloucestershire from June 26 after their Vitality Blast T20 games.

