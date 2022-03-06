Latest ICC World Test Championship Points Table Update After India's Win Over Sri Lanka in Mohali

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka ended inside three days thanks to an all-round display from the hosts as they won by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. Player-of-the-match Ravindra Jadeja scored 175 not out and followed that with a match haul of nine wickets to cap off a memorable contest with India taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Also Read: Jadeja, Ashwin Star in Mohali as India Beat Sri Lanka

India now have won five Tests in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle and collected 65 points from them. Their Percentage of Points currently stands at 54.16 which is the fifth best among the ten teams.

Advertisement

The table is still led by Australia who have a PCT of 86.66 having won four Tests and drawing one. They are followed by Pakistan who have a PCT of 75 thanks to three wins and a defeat from four Tests.

Sri Lanka complete the top-three with a PCT of 66.66 - two wins and a defeat.

India are now just behind South Africa who are fourth thanks to a PCT of 60.

India captain captain Rohit Sharma thus started his reign with a massive win.

“It was a great game of cricket from our perspective," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. “We ticked all the boxes we wanted to."

Also Read: Twitter Explodes as India Record Massive Win in Mohali

Advertisement

Rohit said he didn’t expect the contest to finish inside three days as it was a good batting pitch with some help for both pacers and spinners. “To be honest I didn’t think it is going to be that kind of a Test match which would get over in three days. It was a good batting pitch, there was some turn and some assistance for the seamers as well."

He continued, “Lot of credit to the guys, they bowled very well in tandem, kept the pressure and never made it easier for the Sri Lanka batsmen. We just ensured we applied pressure from both ends."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here