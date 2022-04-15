Latest IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans Move to Top; Jos Buttler Reclaims Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans are the new leaders of the points table with a clinical 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Captain Hardik Pandya was the start of the match with his all-round performance in all three departments. Batting first he scored an unbeaten 87 runs off 52 balls, then in the field, he ran out opposition captain Sanju Samson early, and in the end, he claimed the crucial wicket of James Neesham.

Rajasthan Royals missed the services of their leading pacer Trent Boult who was ruled out due to a niggle that he suffered a night before the clash. They leaked too many runs in the final overs as Hardik and David Miller blasted 53 off 25 balls to end the innings in style.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat with three crucial wickets, debutant Yash Dayal also claimed the same amount of wickets but was a bit expensive.

Points Table

Rajasthan Royals, who were at the top of the points table before Thursday’s clash, have now dropped to the third spot with Gujarat Titans replacing them at the top. They are the only team to win four matches in the tournament so far. While Kolkata Knight Riders are at the second spot with 6 points and a superior run-rate than other teams with the same number of points. Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore shared 6-point each and are at the fourth, fifth and sixth spot on the basis of NRR.

The last four spots are acquired by Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. MI are the only team to have not opened their account on the points table.

Advertisement

RR vs GT Highlights IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Updates

Orange Cap

On Thursday, Hardik also got the Orange Cap after the end of the first innings Jos Buttler took it back from him without wasting much time in the second innings. Buttler smashed three boundaries in the first over of Shami to get it back. The Rajasthan Royals opener is currently leading the race with 272 runs, followed by Hardik - 228 runs. In-form CSK batter Shivam Dube is holding the third spot with 207. While Shubman Gill, who failed to score big in the last two matches, is at the fourth position with 200 runs. Shimron Hetmyer scored 29 runs against Gujarat and move into the top-5 tally of Orange Cap with 197 runs.

Advertisement

Purple Cap

With a wicket against Gujarat, Yuzvendra Chahal (12) consolidate his position at the top of the Purple Cap race. Umesh Yadav remained intact at the second spot with 10 scalps. Kuldeep Yadav and Wanindu Hasaranga also shared 10-wicket each but are at the third and fourth spots due to the economy rate. Ferguson has entered the race with three wickets against Rajasthan as now he has 8 scalps under his kitty.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here