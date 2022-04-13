Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League as they downed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Southern derby.

After a slow start, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube put up a 165 run stand that included some ferocious batting. The pair scored 88 and 95* runs respectively. Chennai finished their innings with a mammoth total of 216/4.

RCB put up a fight through knocks from Shabaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik all contributing 30 plus scores each, but, ultimately they fell short by 23 runs as CSK picked up their very first point of this edition of the IPL.

Points Table:

CSK opened their account with the win as they collected 2 points from the game and remain one position above dead-last Mumbai Indians, who take on Punjab Kings in their next game.

RCB sit fifth on the table having won three and lost two games out of their five games. They are level on points with RR, KKR, LSG and GT with 6 points on the leaderboard.

Orange Cap:

Masterful batting from Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa propelled the duo to the second and third positions in the orange cap standings. Dube has 207 runs to his name in the IPL this season while Uthappa has amassed 194 runs of his own.

Jos Butler still tops the run chart with 218 having played one game lesser than the CSK players. Quinton De Kock and Shubman Gill complete the top 5 scorers list.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the bowler with the most number of scalps this season with 11 wickets.

RCB’s Wanindhu Hasaranga picked up two wickets against CSK to take his tally for the season to 10 dismissals, drawing level with KKR’s Umesh Yadav and DC’s Kuldeep Yadav. SRH’s T. Natarajan completes the top 5 bowlers with his 8 dismissals.

