Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After KKR vs PBKS Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Top; Russell Takes Orange Cap and Umesh Gets Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav took 4 wickets to set the stage before Andre Russell blasted a quick-fire unbeaten 70 to help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Punjab Kings by six wickets with 33 balls to spare in their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Yadav claimed four for 23 off his four overs and Tim Southee scalped two for 26 after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and sent Punjab Kings into bat, only for them to be bowled out for 137.

Russell, dealing mostly in sixes, blasted eight hits over the boundary rope and two fours as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 31 deliveries as KKR reached 141/4 in 14.3 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the top of the IPL points table being the only team to get two victories after their dominating win as Punjab Kings are down in 7th.

Umesh Yadav climbed to the top thanks to his four scalps and got his total to 8 wickets as Tim Southee moved to second position with 5 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga dropped down to third with five wickets followed by Dwayne Bravo and Akash Deep in 4th and 5th respectively.

Andre Russell clinched the mantle of top run-scorer as he smashed an unbeaten 70 from just 31 balls, two fours and 8 sixes. He now has 95 runs from 3 matches to push down RCB captain Faf du Plessis to second, who has 93 runs from two innings. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan is in third spot with 81, followed by Robin Uthappa in fourth on 78. Bhanuka Rajapaksa moved into fifth with 74 runs.

