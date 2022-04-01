Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After LSG vs CSK Match: Lucknow Go Sixth; Faf Keeps Orange Cap and Hasaranga Has Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets to get their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League as the defending champions remained winless after two games.

KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and sent the Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK in to bat first. Robin Uthappa smashed a 25-ball fifty as Shivam Dube made 49 off 30 deliveries to propel Chennai Super Kings to 210/7 in their 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants chased down the total with the help of Quinton de Kock’s 61 off 45 balls and an unbeaten 55 from 23 deliveries by Evin Lewis.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update After March 31

LSG posted their first win of the season and have now two points from as many matches but with a poor net run-rate of -0.011 and are currently sixth in the standing. Meanwhile, CSK are eight with two losses in as many games, no points on the board and a NRR of -0.528.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Update After LSG vs CSK

Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with his 171st scalp and climbed to third with his fourth wicket of the season. Dwaine Pretorius, making his debut for CSK, took 2 wickets as LSG’s Avesh Khan got to 3 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga stayed top of the charts with five wickets from two matches, with Umesh Yadav in second, Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav in 4th and 5th respectively.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Update After LSG vs CSK

RCB captain Faf fu Plessis stayed at the top run-getter list with 93 runs from two innings, followed by Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan at the second spot with 81. Robin Uthappa climbed up to third on 78, followed by Ayush Badoni in fourth with 73 runs and Deepak Hooda in fifth with 68 runs.

