Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After LSG vs DC: Lucknow Super Giants Climb up to 2nd; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Race, Umesh Yadav Keeps Purple Cap

Quinton de Kock smashed 80 from 52 balls to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in 20 overs.

Points Table:

Lucknow Super Giants got their third win to move to six points and are second, below Kolkata Knight Riders, with a net run rate of +0.256.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, remained in seventh with just one win from three games and an NRR of -0.116.

Orange Cap:

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock climbed up the list of most run in IPL 2022, in third and fifth respectively. KL scored 24 from 25 balls as De Kock smashed a 52-ball 80.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler continues to hold the Oranger Cap with 205 runs from 3 matches, having scored a hundred, followed by Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan in second with 149 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is fourth with 122 runs.

Purple Cap:

Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets and climbed up to fifth in the Purple Cap standings as Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan remained in third despite going wicketless.

Umesh Yadav, leads the list, with his tally for the season being 9 wickets, 2 ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings’ Rahul Chahar is fourth with 6 wickets, the same as Kuldeep.

