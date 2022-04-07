Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Top; Jos Butler Holds Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Leads Purple Cap Race

Venkatesh Iyer’s patient innings and Pat Cummins’ blitzkrieg propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of the table in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians were put to bat first by KKR who won the toss and elected to field. The team from Maharashtra recorded a total of 161 aided by Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century.

The match was balanced until the 14th over of the second innings before Cummins single-handedly took the game away from MI.

Cummins marked his first game of the season with an amazing batting display that saw him race to a half-century in just over a dozen deliveries.

The Australian equalled the record for the fastest fifty recorded in the IPL by KL Rahul with his 50 off 14 balls before finishing off the match in favour of the side from West Bengal with 4 overs to spare.

Points Table:

The victory ensured that KKR went top of the table with 6 points from 4 games as they leapfrogged Rajasthan Royals who lost to RCB in the previous game. Kolkata now has one more win than their closest competitor having played an extra game.

Meanwhile, MI are yet to open their account in this edition of the IPL as they have lost all three of their opening games. They accompany CSK and SRH as the only teams yet to put up a point on the table.

Orange Cap:

Ishan Kishan missed out on his third consecutive half-century of the season as he was dismissed by Cummins for 14 runs off 21 balls.

This ensures that the orange cap is still with RR’s Jos Butler who heads the run-getters table with 205 runs from 3 innings’. Following the Englishman on the table is Kishan from MI, and Faf Du Plessis of RCB. LSG’s Deepak Hooda remained fourth on the table as RR’s Shimron Hetmyer rounds off the top 5 scorers this season.

Purple Cap:

Umesh Yadav’s scalp of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took his tall for the season to 9 wickets, 2 ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal of RR and Avesh Khan of LSG who are on 7 wickets each. Rahul Chahar of PBKS and Wanindu Hasaranga are close behind them with 6 wickets apiece.

