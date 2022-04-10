Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After RCB vs MI: MI, CSK Remain Winless; Jos Butler Keeps Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Leads Purple Cap Race

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Later in the day, Mumbai Indians also remained winless as they lost by 7 wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad with the first win of their campaign this season climbed out of the bottom and are placed 8th with two points and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.889. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings slid down to 9th and don’t have a single point on the board with NRR of -1.211.

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed into the third spot on the points table with three wins and an NRR of +0.294, as Mumbai Indians remained winless and have an NRR of -1.181.

Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler continues his stranglehold on the Oranger Cap with 205 runs from 3 matches, having scored a hundred. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is second on the list with 180 runs, followed by Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings, who has 162 runs.

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan scored 26 runs from 28 balls to climb above Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul in fifth with 149 runs.

Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav continues to lead the list of most wickets in IPL 2022 with his tally being 9 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings’ Rahul Chahar and Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals all have 7 wickets. DC’s Kuldeep Yadav is fifth with 6 wickets.

