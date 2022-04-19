The Indian Premier League produced yet another nail-biting game as Rajasthan Royals put up an all-round performance spearheaded by the orange cap holder and purple cap holder Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal to get the better of spirited Kolkata Knight Riders.

Buttler continued his amazing form as he scored his second ton of this season of the IPL. An attacking inning that saw Buttler score 103 runs off just 61 deliveries.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Sizeable contributions from skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Paddikal and Shimron Hetmyer aided RR in posting a total of 217. KKR’s opener Sunil Naraine was run out even before facing a single delivery. But, the Kolkata based franchise hit back through brilliant knocks from Aaron Finch who scored a quickfire 58 off 28 balls.

Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer batted valiantly as he almost turned the game in his team’s favour with his 51-ball 85. Just when KKR seemed to get back on track, the purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal came up with his best over yet as he picked up a hattrick in the nick of time to halt KKR in their stride as the tricky leggie ended the night with a five-wicket haul.

Points Table:

The victory took Rajasthan to second place on the table with 8 points from 6 games, trailing only GT who lead the pack with 10 points. LSG, RCB and SRH have 8 points in their kitty as well, but, RR leapfrogged all three teams due to their superior net run rate.

KKR remain sixth on the table with 6 points having played 7 games, one more than any other team in the league.

Advertisement

Orange Cap:

Buttler put daylight between himself and his competitors who were left chasing shadows as the opener racked up a century to take his tally for the season to 375 runs.

KKR’s Shreyas Iyer climbed the ranking thanks to his knock today as he stands second on the run-getters list.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, CSK’s Shivam Dube and PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingston complete the top 5 scorers of the season.

Advertisement

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal raced off to 17 wickets for the season 5 clear of his closest rival SRH’s T Nataraj thanks to his fifer against KKR.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, LSG’s Avesh Khan and RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga retained their places in the top 5 bowler rankings as Umesh Yadav missed out on his opportunity as he ended the night without any dismissals.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here