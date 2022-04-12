Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After SRH vs GT: Gujarat Drop to Fifth, Hyderabad Remain Intact at Eighth; Jos Butler Holds Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Heads Purple Cap Race

Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya’s fighting half-century was overshadowed by Kane Williamson’s brilliant knock of 57 as the team from Hyderabad handed the Gujarati franchise their first-ever defeat in the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat started the game unbeaten in the competition as the skipper’s responsible innings took GT to a respectable 162 after a less than impressive start from his team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers T. Nataraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed two batsmen each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad looked in control of the game throughout the second innings as openers Abhishek Sharma and Williamson put up a 64 run stand for the first wicket.

After the dismissal of his captain, SRH’s West Indies southpaw smashed 34 runs off 18 balls to win it for the Sunrisers.

Points Table:

As a result of the defeat, GT slid to 5th in the table after having started the evening in the 3rd position. Hardik Pandya’s side now has 3 wins from 4 games and is level on points with all the teams above them, namely, RR, KKR, RCB, LSG. But, have played one less game than Kolkata and Lucknow.

SRH were third from the bottom heading into the fixture and stay where they started despite the victory at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. But thanks to the win, the Hyderabadi team are now level on points with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings with 4 points from as many games.

Orange Cap:

Jos Butler is still in possession of the headgear sported by the season’s top run-getter as he leads the table with 218 runs overall this campaign.

A single run separates LSG’s Quinton De Kock and GT’s Shubman Gill after he squandered a chance to move above the South African after his dismissal today for a mere 7 runs. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer round off the top five batsmen of the season.

Purple Cap:

Rajasthan’s Yuzvendra Chahal is still perched atop the wicket-taker ranking for the campaign with 11 scalps to his name. He is closely followed by KKR’s Umesh Yadav and DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, both on 10 wickets each. RCB’s Wanindhu Hasaranga, SRH’s T. Nataraj and Avesh Khan of LSG have 8 wickets under their belt.

