Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After SRH vs LSG Match: Lucknow Move to Fifth Spot, Hyderabad Remain at Bottom; Ishan Keeps Orange Cap and Umesh Holds Purple Cap

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings jumped to the fifth spot on the points table after a thrilling 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Avesh Khan produced a stellar performance with a bowl to restrict SRH to 157/9 in reply to Lucknow’s 169/7. The young pacer claimed four crucial wickets to inspire his team to their second win of the season as they pipped Delhi Capitals on the points table.

The Orange Army were favourites to win the match at one stage but the 18th over from Khan shifted the momentum completely in Lucknow’s favour with crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad.

Points Table

The nervy win helped LSG gain two crucial points as now they are tied with the top four teams on the table but an inferior points table has put them on the fifth position behind Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

However, another dismal batting performance hurt SRH more as they remained at the bottom of points table with zero wins and a poor net run rate of -1.825. Apart from CSK and MI, they are the only team to remain winless in the season so far.

Orange Cap

In-form Lucknow Super Giants Deepak Hooda moved to the third spot in the Orange Cap race with 119 runs in 3 matches. Hooda scored a fighting 51-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad to pull his team back in the game after early blows. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Ishan Kishan stayed top with 135 runs (with two not outs) alongside Jose Buttler with the same runs. However, a better strike has helped Kishan grab the pole position. While Chennai’s Shivam Dube is at the fourth spot with 109 runs. LSG skipper KL Rahul is the latest entrant in the top-five with a half-century against SRH. He has so far scored 108 runs in three matches.

Purple Cap

The four-wicket haul helped Avesh Khan jump to the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Khan (7) is just one wicket behind the table topper Umesh Yadav who has been in sensational form for KKR with the new ball. Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar is at the third spot with 6 wickets followed by Yuzvendra Chahal with 5 scalps for Rajasthan. While India’s Mohammed Shami is at the fifth spot with five wickets for Gujarat Titans.

