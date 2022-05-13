The most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, clashed in a bottom of the table battle with MI coming out on top after CSK’s abysmal performance on the night.

It was a night to forget for CSK’s batting unit as the top order collapsed leaving captain MS Dhoni to save the TN team’s blushes.

The skipper added 36 runs off 33 deliveries when there was no support on offer. Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube were the only other Chennai players to put up a double-digit score on the board as the yellow army crumbled having scored only 98 runs.

MI’s Daniel Sams was responsible for 3 scalps while Riley Meredith and Kumar Karthikeya picked up 2 wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh ended the innings with a wicket apiece.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 34 supported by Rohit Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen and Tim David’s contributions ensured that Mumbai got over the line without any fuss.

CSK youngster Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets while Moeen Ali and Simranjeeth Singh got a wicket each.

MI won the game by 5 wickets and 31 balls to spare.

Points Table:

Despite the win, Mumbai Indians still sit at the foot of the table, 2 points below ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings who have 8 points.

Gujarat Titans, who have already qualified for the playoffs, top the table with 18 points, followed by Lucknow Super Giants on 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals are third in the table with 14 points in their kitty. Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points but sit below RR due to the net run rate.

Delhi Capitals are fifth in the league with 12 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), Kolkata Knight Riders (7th) and Punjab Kings (8th) are all on ten points, once again, separated by virtue of run rate.

Orange Cap:

RR opener Jos Buttler heads the race for the orange cap with 625 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul who has scored 459 runs in this campaign.

DC’s David Warner stands third in the run-getters list with 427 runs coming off the Australian’s bat.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis ranks fourth with his 389 runs from 12 games.

GT opener Shubman Gill rounds off the top 5 run-getters list with 384 runs to his name.

Purple Cap:

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the purple cap rankings with 23 wickets.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga stands second, two dismissals shy of Chahal’s count.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and PBKS seamer Kagiso Rabada have picked up 18 wickets each and occupy the third and fourth positions respectively, based on their economy.

SRH pacer T Natarajan has 17 wickets to his name this season and rounds off the top 5 wicket-takers list.

